@WildcatReport

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been as difficult to read as a calculus textbook when it comes to his evaluation of his struggling football team this season.

After a shocking loss to Southern Illinois in September, he said that he didn't need to do anything to get the ship moving in the right direction because, he said, "The ship is fine."

Just three weeks ago, after his team lost its sixth straight game, to Maryland, he said, "Our program has never been stronger than it is today. We've just had six tough days."

But this is the same coach who also regularly invokes Albert Einstein's definition of insanity: doing the same things over and over and expecting different results. He is famous for his "stats are for losers" mantra, because, at the end of the day, all that really matters are wins and losses.

At his press conference on Monday, after his Wildcats had lost their ninth game in a row to Minnesota, and 15th of their last 16 since last October, I asked him to reconcile those two disparate realities.

Does he really believe that his program is going strong and not in need of anything more than tweaks to get things back on track? Or does he think that drastic changes are needed to reverse what has been a catastrophic couple of years?

Fitzgerald admitted that he will be evaluating everything about his program at the end of the season, and that his team's performance is unacceptable. He didn't come out and say that coaching, or any other kind of changes are certain, but he went as far as he ever has in hinting that they were likely on the way.

"That’s a fair question and I think it will be something I’ll look into after the season," said Fitzgerald. "I think that right now my focus is finishing the season off, number one for our seniors. As a coach, your job is to do everything you can to help them go out the right way, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now...

[But] I’ll look at all those things. I’ll go through [a] macro-evaluation of everything. I kind of do that throughout the year. Then I do the same things, micro-wise. But we’ve got to be better across the board and that starts with me.

"I’m incredibly disappointed in the outcome and the results of our games. There’s no question about that. And ultimately, I’m the one who’s responsible for that, to create that positive-change impact to where we’ve been, [competing] for championships and winning bowl games."



