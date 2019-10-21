@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Who says Pat Fitzgerald is anti-technology?

Don’t look now, but the head coach who likes to make fun of the cell phone culture is using a technology metaphor to jump start his 1-5 Northwestern squad.

“There’s three magic buttons to getting things fixed, and they all have to be pressed at the same time,” said Fitzgerald at his Monday press conference. “And that’s Control, Alt, Delete.

“You know what that does to your computer? What does it do?” he asked the group. “It restarts it!”

He said that final line with the excitement he would have displayed if his Wildcats would’ve scored a touchdown against No. 4 Ohio State on Friday night. Alas, they lost 52-3 and failed to cross the goal line in an embarrassing loss to the Buckeyes that brought their losing streak to four games.

Fitzgerald created a bit of a stir on social media earlier this year when he talked about wanting to throw his players’ cell phones into the lake and told the “40,000 experts on Twitter” critical of his tactics that his email address is “#IDontCare.”

But give him credit for a well thought-out metaphor that actually makes sense – unlike, say, an email address with a hashtag and without an @ symbol.

He made the point with his team that the three buttons – Ctrl+Alt+Delete – must be pressed together. And – get this – that they symbolize offense, defense and special teams.

So just like those keyboard buttons, all three phases must be in synch if the Wildcats want to turn around their season and win five of their next six and qualify for a bowl berth.

“If you just hit one…it doesn’t work,” he said, mocking other coaches who type with just one finger. “You have to hit all three at the same time for it to work. Kinda like offense and defense and special teams. That’s pretty creative. It might be the best T-shirt I’ve ever come up with.”

If only it were that simple.

Fitzgerald deserved a pat on the back for the slogan, but not for his team’s play. At 0-4 in conference, the Wildcats are in the basement of the Big Ten West division they won last year. They’re 1-5 overall, their worst record after six games since 1992, the year before Fitzgerald arrived on campus as a freshman linebacker from Orland Park, Ill.

Chances are it will take a heck of a lot more than three buttons to fix an offense that ranks between 126th and 130th in the country (out of 130 teams) in total, passing and scoring offense, and passing efficiency.

On the bright side, there’s no place to go but up. But to make Fitzgerald’s methphor work, the offense button is likely going to be a lot tougher to press than the other two.



