@WildcatReport

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald was in rare form during his Monday press conference. Using a mix of humor, condescension, positivity and clichés, he defended defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil and reiterated his belief that the Wildcats are close to turning things around.

When asked to assess O’Neil’s performance, Fitzgerald first tried to deflect attention by talking about the Twittersphere, giving out free hugs and offering himself up as tribute to fans as the only one who should be criticized for the Wildcats’ play on Saturdays, not his players or coaches.

But he ultimately supported his beleaguered coach, saying that they expected a rough transition to O’Neil’s system when he took the job after the 2020 season. Fitzgerald thinks that the Wildcats’ much-maligned defense is getting better, even if there’s quite a bit of evidence to the contrary.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement from year one to year two,” said Fitzgerald, whose team has lost six straight games and 12 of their last 13 dating to last season. “Are we where we want to be? Absolutely not, no. But I see a lot of improvement.

“It’s going to continue to get better because I think we’re really well coordinated. I think we adjust well, and our staff, I think, is really good teachers and coaches. And our players, I think, believe and buy in and believe in what we’re doing."

"We’re still putting together that side of the ball,” he added. “We’re not there yet.”

Other coaches around college football probably wish they could be secure enough in their jobs to be able to tell fans that more than a year and a half of subpar play defensively – and the accompanying 4-15 record – was not only anticipated, but even understandable. Even while practicing in a new $270 million facility and waiting to break ground on a new $800 million stadium.

In other words, it’s good to be Fitz.

Some of Fitzgerald’s words may be hard for fans to hear. Especially these.

"Our program has never been stronger than it is today,” he said. “We've just had six tough days."

Unfortunately, they all fell on Saturdays.

There’s no way even Fitzgerald believes that statement. His program may be strong in terms of facilities and raising money for a new stadium, but this is the worst stretch of Wildcat football in more than 30 years.

The coach who coined the phrase “stats are for losers” understands that only wins and losses count. And as good as they might look in practice during the week, as he’s said all season, game days are all that matter, and the Wildcats have tasted victory just once in more than a calendar year.



