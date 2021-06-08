Five Northwestern official visitors appear in the updated Rivals250

Rivals released its latest Rivals250 for the Class of 2022, and it includes five four-star Northwestern targets who have either taken, or will shortly take, an official visit to Evanston. One of them, in fact, is already a Wildcat commitment. Here are the quintet of players who are high on Northwestern's wish list and among the top 250 prospects in the nation:

No. 168 RB Damari Alston

Running back Damari Alston, a versatile all-purpose back who can line up all over the field, rose 10 spots in this latest ranking. He is set to take an official visit to Northwestern on the weekend of June 18-20. Alston has collected an impressive 53 scholarship offers. As you might imagine, the competition will be fierce for his commitment. Alston just returned from an official visit to LSU, and the week after his trip to Evanston he is scheduled to take an official to Penn State. Alston is in no hurry to make a decision. He told TigerBait.com that he plans to save one or two official visits for the fall and make his decision anytime after this summer.



No. 181 OL Lucas Heyer

Minnesota offensive lineman Lucas Heyer is one of five offensive linemen who will take an official visit to Northwestern this upcoming weekend. The Wildcats will only be able to take a couple more big fellas in this class, but Heyer has been a priority on offensive line coach Kurt Anderson's board for quite some time. Right now, it looks like Michigan and Northwestern are the front-runners for Heyer. He has an official visit to Ann Arbor scheduled for June 18-20, the weekend after he returns from Evanston. Heyer dropped five spots in this latest ranking.



No. 185 OL Fisher Anderson

The tall Tennesseean, Fisher Anderson, just returned from an official visit to Northwestern over the weekend. The 6-foot-7 tackle took an unofficial visit to Evanston in May and then came back less than a month later for an official visit, a sure sign that he has high interest in the Wildcats. Northwestern was the first of four official visits Anderson, who rose six places in this latest rankings release. He's also going to Virginia this weekend, North Carolina from June 18-20 and Stanford on June 25-27. He told WildcatReport that schools such as Penn State, Tennessee and "a couple others" could also be in the hunt for his commitment.



No. 199 WR Reggie Fleurima

Wide receiver Reggie Fleurima is already a Wildcat, becoming the first member of the 2022 class on St. Patrick's Day. He just took his official visit over the weekend, where you can bet that he was doing his best to get other prospects to join him in Northwestern's class. Destined to be a No. 1 wideout, Fleurima has both size and speed, and he jumped four spots in this latest release. He chose the Wildcats over a dozen other Power Five offers, including six from the Big Ten conference.



No. 203 Anto Saka