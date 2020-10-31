WildcatReport - Five takeaways from Northwestern's comeback win over Iowa

Northwestern beat Iowa 21-20 on the road on Saturday in a nail-biter. Here are our five takeaways:





Slow start nearly spoiled the day: Things started about as bad as one could imagine for Northwestern.

Seven snaps into the game, the Cats found themselves down 7-0, thanks to a three-and-out and a muffed punt from Kyric McGowan. Another fumble, this time from the usually sure-handed Isaiah Bowser, gave Iowa another free seven points. Add on a Hawkeyes' field goal and it was 17-0 before the first quarter even ended.

Northwestern then embarked on a mauling 16-play drive, featuring 15 runs. McGowan capped it off with a three-yard TD scamper on a jet sweep. Before the end of the first half, Northwestern pounded the ball down the field again, this time with Jesse Brown plunging in from a yard out. Another Jesse Brown one-yard run gave the Cats the lead in the third quarter.

Northwestern dominated this game for three quarters. The defense slowed Iowa's running game and forced sophomore Spencer Petras to beat them through the air -- something the first-year starter in his second game couldn't do. The offense ran the ball and took significant time off the clock every time they had the ball, and Peyton Ramsey stepped up and made big throws when called upon.

That said, Northwestern cannot continue to put themselves in big holes with sloppy play if they hope to continue their winning ways.





Turnovers reigned again: As is often the case in a Northwestern-Iowa game -- and any tight game, for that matter -- turnovers dictated this game.

Early on, Northwestern couldn't hang on to the ball and Iowa took a big lead. Once Northwestern stopped turning it over, the tide began to turn as the Cats outscored the Hawkeyes 21-3 the rest of the way.

Three second-half interceptions helped Northwestern's defense put the game away, while the offense sputtered. Last week, turnovers swung the game in Northwestern's favor early in a 43-3 blowout of the Terrapins.

Northwestern's defense put an emphasis on takeaways this offseason, and it appears to be paying off. After collecting just 14 turnovers in all of 2019, the Wildcats have eight after two games. The NU secondary has four interceptions after snagging just seven last season.



