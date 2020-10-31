WildcatReport - Five takeaways from Northwestern's comeback win over Iowa

Five takeaways from Northwestern's comeback win over Iowa
Northwestern beat Iowa 21-20 on the road on Saturday in a nail-biter. Here are our five takeaways:
Slow start nearly spoiled the day: Things started about as bad as one could imagine for Northwestern.
Seven snaps into the game, the Cats found themselves down 7-0, thanks to a three-and-out and a muffed punt from Kyric McGowan. Another fumble, this time from the usually sure-handed Isaiah Bowser, gave Iowa another free seven points. Add on a Hawkeyes' field goal and it was 17-0 before the first quarter even ended.
Northwestern then embarked on a mauling 16-play drive, featuring 15 runs. McGowan capped it off with a three-yard TD scamper on a jet sweep. Before the end of the first half, Northwestern pounded the ball down the field again, this time with Jesse Brown plunging in from a yard out. Another Jesse Brown one-yard run gave the Cats the lead in the third quarter.
Northwestern dominated this game for three quarters. The defense slowed Iowa's running game and forced sophomore Spencer Petras to beat them through the air -- something the first-year starter in his second game couldn't do. The offense ran the ball and took significant time off the clock every time they had the ball, and Peyton Ramsey stepped up and made big throws when called upon.
That said, Northwestern cannot continue to put themselves in big holes with sloppy play if they hope to continue their winning ways.
Turnovers reigned again: As is often the case in a Northwestern-Iowa game -- and any tight game, for that matter -- turnovers dictated this game.
Early on, Northwestern couldn't hang on to the ball and Iowa took a big lead. Once Northwestern stopped turning it over, the tide began to turn as the Cats outscored the Hawkeyes 21-3 the rest of the way.
Three second-half interceptions helped Northwestern's defense put the game away, while the offense sputtered. Last week, turnovers swung the game in Northwestern's favor early in a 43-3 blowout of the Terrapins.
Northwestern's defense put an emphasis on takeaways this offseason, and it appears to be paying off. After collecting just 14 turnovers in all of 2019, the Wildcats have eight after two games. The NU secondary has four interceptions after snagging just seven last season.
A trio of ballcarriers made an impact: Northwestern has tended to be a one-man show at running back in recent years. Justin Jackson for four years, Isaiah Bowser in 2018 and whomever was healthy enough to play last year.
This year seems to be different. Northwestern ran for 325 yards week one against Maryland, with major contributions from Isaiah Bowser and Drake Anderson. This week, Jesse Brown stepped into the spotlight with two rushing TDs.
"We knew it was going to be physical," said head coach Pat Fitzgerald. "That's right up Jesse's alley."
Northwestern turned to Brown after Bowser's early fumble, and he did not disappoint. Brown only managed 21 yards on 10 carries, but his pair of one-yard scores put Northwestern over the top.
Bowser bounced back well from the fumble, though, finishing with 85 hard-earned yards. Drake Anderson wasn't as effective on the ground as he was a week ago, but he made an impressive move during a 22-yard catch and run to set up a Northwestern touchdown.
The Wildcats averaged just 2.4 yards per carry against the Hawkeyes, but they controlled the ball after the first quarter.
A star is born: Brandon Joseph has burst onto the scene as a difference maker through the first two weeks. The redshirt freshman safety led the Cats in tackles against Maryland, and he picked off a pair of Spencer Petras passes on Saturday.
Both of Joseph's interceptions were massive turning points in getting a W. His first came early in the third quarter when he jumped an underneath route and set the offense up with great field position at the Iowa 35 to set up what would eventually be the game-winning score. His second may have saved the game for Northwestern. After a bad interception from Peyton Ramsey, the Hawkeyes were in great position to take the lead late in the game. On a third down, Joseph was perfectly positioned to grab a deflected pass at the NU 18-yard line to end the threat.
"Brandon Joseph was everywhere," said senior linebacker Chris Bergin.
Most importantly, Joseph has been in the right spot at the right time to make plays.
Cats positioned well in the West: As always, winning the Big Ten West is a goal for Northwestern this season. It seemed lofty based on a three-win campaign in 2019, but the Cats believed that changes at offensive coordinator and quarterback would flip the script
Through two games, Northwestern is already positioned well to get back to the top of the West division. Only Northwestern and Purdue are 2-0. While Wisconsin is also undefeated at 1-0, the Badgers' COVID outbreak and a canceled game against Nebraska on Saturday has made their future murky at best. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to get the six games necessary to compete for the title. Minnesota, a preseason favorite, is 0-2 and lost to the Maryland team that Northwestern beat by 40 in the opener.
Purdue has a high-powered offense and has looked dangerous through two weeks, even without the electrifying Rondale Moore. Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska are all winless so far. The Huskers' lone loss is against Ohio State, so they are very much alive as they travel to Evanston to take on Northwestern next Saturday.
The Wildcats have positioned themselves well, but they must avoid complacency and horrid starts like they had today to win what is still a very open division and return to Indy.