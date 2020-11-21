WildcatReport - Five takeaways: Northwestern 17 Wisconsin 7

No. 19 Northwestern beat No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7 on Saturday to take control of the Big Ten West.

Here are our five takeaways:





Turnovers told the story: Northwestern's defense came up huge with forcing turnovers on Saturday. In total, the Cats forced five turnovers, four of them in the first half, to keep the Wisconsin offense at bay.

The first turnover, a Garrett Groshek fumble that was forced by Eku Leota, seemed like it could have been an early knockout punch from the Wildcats' defense. But a fumble from Isaiah Bowser on the goal line put the pressure back on the Northwestern defense.

The next turnover was a fumble by Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, caused by a blitzing Blake Gallagher. Then Brandon Joseph continued to make massive plays for Northwestern's defense, grabbing interceptions on back-to-back drives to thwart Wisconsin drives and give the ball back to the Wildcats.

Northwestern failed to capitalize on any of the first three turnovers, but Joseph's second pick led to the Wildcats' game-winning touchdown drive.

In the fourth quarter, Greg Newsome II snagged a Mertz pass to all but seal the game.

The first-half turnovers were absolutely critical for keeping Northwestern in the game while the offense sputtered and shot themselves in the foot. Not forcing turnovers was a big problem for Northwestern's defense a year ago. This year it's the driving force behind their 5-0 start.





Early mistakes loomed large: When Leota knocked the ball out of Groshek's arms and high-school-quarterback-turned-wide-receiver Riley Lees connected with Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman for a 36-yard pass to set Northwestern up at the Wisconsin 1-yard line, it seemed like Northwestern might run away with the game. The Wildcats were already up 7-0 and poised to take a two-touchdown lead early in the opening quarter.

But Isaiah Bowser never got a good grip on a handoff and lost the ball at the goal line. Wisconsin recovered in the end zone for a touchback and momentum shifted all the way back to the Badgers. Wisconsin's ensuing drive resulted in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Mertz to Chimere Dike, on a play where Joseph bit too hard on play action and left Cameron Ruiz on an island.

Northwestern's defense completely shut down the Badgers for the rest of the game and the offense managed 10 more points, which was enough to win. But Northwestern absolutely cannot continue relying on their defense to create five turnovers in order to overcome mistakes and failures to capitalize by the offense. It just simply isn't sustainable.



