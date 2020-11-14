WildcatReport - Five takeaways: Northwestern 27 Purdue 20

No. 23 Northwestern beat Purdue 27-20 on Saturday.

Here are our five takeaways:





RCB emerges as Ramsey's favorite target: Peyton Ramsey has done a great job of spreading the ball around during Northwestern's season. He's had his go-to guys like John Raine and Kyric McGowan, but in big spots, Ramsey has tended to look for Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman.

Against Purdue, Ramsey looked for Chiaokhiao-Bowman in all spots. The senior receiver set career highs in catches with eight, yards with 86 and touchdowns with three. On a day the running game averaged just two yards per carry, the Wildcats needed big days from both of them to get by the Boilers.

Ramsey and Chiaokhiao-Bowman have been working on their relationship since the day Ramsey arrived in Evanston, and the results were on full display in West Lafayette. As these two continue to grow together, they will continue to become a major part of Northwestern's offense.





Newsome II comes up big: Greg Newsome II got his 2020 season started a little later than everyone, making his debut in Week 3 against Nebraska due to injury. It didn't take him long to be the center of attention, though.

Newsome II shadowed Purdue star wide receiver David Bell all over the field and used his physical style of coverage to bother the No. 1 receiver in the Big Ten.

Bell had an impressive streak of five straight 100-yard receiving games come to an end against Northwestern, as he posted 78 yards against Northwestern. Bell caught nine of 19 targets and Newsome II contested just about every one.

Newsome II did draw a pair of passiinterference flags, but considering he was targeted 19 times while covering one of the best receivers in America, Northwestern can live with a that. Plus, a couple of them were questionable to put it mildly.

Having a physical corner with the confidence to talk trash to the entire Purdue sideline, as Newsome II did, has given Northwestern's secondary an edge that they missed without him.

"We talk a lot," said Newsome II of the secondary. "We're confident. We're playing at an all-time high right now."




