Northwestern fans and media will get their first look at Northwestern's team this spring during the squad's last practice on Saturday. Northwestern is hosting an open practice for media and fans at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium at 9:30 a.m. The stadium will soon be the site of the Wildcats' temporary lakefront stadium for the majority of the 2024 home schedule. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m., the practice will conclude at 11:30 a.m., and head coach David Braun will then address the crowd, per a Northwestern Athletics release. It has been a very quiet spring practice, even by Northwestern's generally secretive standards. All practices have been closed. The Wildcats have made Braun and players available to media twice all spring, and they were for other events -- once on Pro Day, and the other when they announced the temporary stadium plan last week. There haven't been many images or video on the program's social media accounts, either. WildcatReport will be there on Saturday to cover this one-and-only opportunity to get a glimpse of the spring Cats. Here are five things we'll be keeping an eye on:



1. Quarterback: First and foremost is always the signal caller. Brendan Sullivan is the presumed starter after Ben Bryant reached the end of his eligibility and graduated. Sullivan challenged Bryant for the starting job in 2023, but Bryant won the job in fall camp and started games when healthy. Sullivan started four games in 2023 in relief when Bryant was injured, going 2-2 to keep Northwestern's bowl hopes alive. He notably led the Wildcats to a 33-27 win over Maryland with a career-high 265 passing yards and two touchdowns. The senior from Davison (Mich.) is QB1, even with the return of 2022 starter Ryan Hilinski for a sixth season. Hilinski saw limited action in 2023, playing only in emergencies, when Bryant and Sullivan were hurt, in wins over UTEP and Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. There are two other quarterbacks on the spring roster: junior Jack Lausch and redshirt freshman Aidan Gray. Lausch saw some success as a gadget player in 2023 and could have a similar role in 2024. Gray is still an unknown after not playing in his first season in Evanston. The thing to look for is how Northwestern is dividing snaps among the QBs, and how Sullivan looks leading new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan's offense. He is 2-6 as a starting quarterback for the Wildcats over the last two seasons. Of course, the quarterback depth chart could look different by the fall. Many expect the Wildcats to land a veteran signal caller through the transfer portal to, at the very least, challenge Sullivan for the starting job. Lujan's last quarterback, FCS Player of the Year Award-winner Mark Gronowski, is seen as a potential transfer candidate. He will graduate from South Dakota State in May with two years of eligibility remaining. He has yet to make an official statement about whether he will transfer, but he participated in spring ball and started the spring game for the Jackrabbits. There is still time for Northwestern. For context, Bryant announced his transfer to Northwestern from Cincinnati last May 3. It's worth noting that Northwestern has started a quarterback that arrived via a transfer in its first game each season since Clayton Thorson took the first snap in 2018.

2. New coaches running each side of the ball: Speaking of Lujan, a new era of Northwestern offense has just begun with the arrival of the coach who called the plays for back-to-back FCS national champions in Brookings, S.D. Lujan heavily leaned on a shift-trade-motion system at South Dakota State, using one of the three on 70% of play calls in the 2022 season. It's doubtful he'll put the full scheme on display in front of the public in April, but this is the first chance for fans and media to see what changes he has in store for the Wildctas. This will also be the first chance to see new defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle in his role. There's going to be a significant level of rollover in defensive mindset and strategy, as McGarigle was promoted by Braun to run his system after the two worked shoulder to shoulder all of 2023. On top of that, McGarigle is the longest tenured coach in the program at Northwestern, so we don't expect too many changes. Still, McGarigle and new associate head coach/safeties coach Harlon Barnett will certainly add some wrinkles. Barnett, a veteran with more than 20 years of coaching under his belt, has worked for defensive savants like Nick Saban and Mark Dantonio. If nothing else, changes in personnel will emphasize different aspects of the scheme.



Advertisement

Zach Lujan left South Dakota State for Northwestern after 29 consecutive wins and two FCS national championships. (Northwestern Athletics)