Tiernan, toughness set to define NU's 2025 offensive line rebuild

Listening to offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle after the team's April 17 spring practice, it's clear this season up front will be built on three things: competitive depth, a renewed sense of toughness and superlative left tackle Caleb Tiernan.

With a wave of experienced transfers and rising young players fighting for snaps across the line in spring ball, Tiernan stands alone as a stalwart, riding a 30-game streak of starts into the 2025 campaign.

"CT is the mainstay, man," O'Boyle said of the massive 6-foot-7, 329-pound veteran. "I talk all the time about wanting competition at each position with the offensive line, but he's been [an exception].

"What he's done from last year [at] this time until now, he's bought in... He shows up when I'm in the weight room at 5:15 in the morning, he's working."

Tiernan in years past has been characterized as a somewhat gentle giant off the field, keeping to himself and honing his craft. The spring of 2025 has seen him shift a gear from the best player on the line to its best leader.

"This group, these guys are dedicated like no other," O'Boyle said. "CT is one of those guys that wasn't real vocal last year, but he's been more vocal [this year]. He's on our leadership council, he's taken some huge strides."

Northwestern's left tackle has been a prestigious position since Rashawn Slater took the helm in 2019, passing the baton to Peter Skoronski in 2021. Both are now playing in the NFL.

Skoronski was back in Evanston for a practice on April 1, and the bond between past and present continues to grow.

"We spent some good years together and there's a lot of stuff where if I have questions, I can reach out to him," Tiernan said. "We're still friends, too, so I'll also send him something I see that's funny, or something happens with one of our teammates. It's been a positive relationship."

Heading into his fifth and final year in Evanston, it's Tiernan's turn to set the standard and mold a cohesive unit out of a fresh position group filled with experienced veterans in their fifth, sixth or even seventh year of college ball, as well as younger players looking to learn and challenge for reps of their own. This time last year, the Wildcats had seven players in the offensive line room in spring ball. Now, it's tripled to 21 currently listed on the roster.