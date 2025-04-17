Northwestern 'checks all the boxes' for 2026 CB TJ Umenyiora

Northwestern offered 2026 cornerback TJ Umenyiora, son of former New York Giants star Osi Umenyiora, on April 14. It's an offer that TJ has been looking forward to for a while.

"I've been talking to the coaches ever since late February. They've been checking in every single week," Umenyiora said. "I've been trying to stay patient with the process and it paid off."

