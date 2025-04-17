Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 17, 2025
Northwestern 'checks all the boxes' for 2026 CB TJ Umenyiora
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern offered 2026 cornerback TJ Umenyiora, son of former New York Giants star Osi Umenyiora, on April 14. It's an offer that TJ has been looking forward to for a while.

"I've been talking to the coaches ever since late February. They've been checking in every single week," Umenyiora said. "I've been trying to stay patient with the process and it paid off."

Read more about Umenyiora's offer, his chances to take an official visit and more in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In