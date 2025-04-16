Northwestern lands Ohio DE Nick Zalewski as third 2026 commitment

Northwestern got a bit of a surprise on Wednesday night when unranked defensive end Nick Zalewski announced his commitment to the Wildcat program.

A tall, thin prospect from Worthington (Ohio) Thomas Worthington, Zalewski visted Northwestern on Feb. 1, when he picked up his offer from head coach David Braun.

Things were pretty quiet for about a month and a half after that, until he posted his commitment on X, saying he is "1000% committed!!" to the program.