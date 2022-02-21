Northwestern sent out a flurry of offers last week, to players from coast-to-coast. One of them went to Jason Duclona, a defensive back from Estero (Fla.) who is also one of two 2023 Power Five prospects in his family.

Duclona, who carries a 3.68 GPA, was excited to get an offer from the Wildcats. He knows the value of a degree from a school that ranks ninth in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

"Northwestern is one of the smartest schools around," he said. "To play there would be a dream."