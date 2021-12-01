Flakes decommits from Marshall in advance of Northwestern official
In what could be a telling sign, defensive end Brendan Flakes decommitted from Marshall on Tuesday, just days before his official visit to Northwestern.
The three-star prospect from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange has had his official visit scheduled for weeks. He booked it shortly after receiving an offer from the Wildcats on Oct. 31, while he was still committed to Marshall.
Could his decision to decommit open the door to a commitment to the Wildcats? We talked to Flakes to get the scoop on the same day that Northwestern coaches went down to Florida to visit him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news