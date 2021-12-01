In what could be a telling sign, defensive end Brendan Flakes decommitted from Marshall on Tuesday, just days before his official visit to Northwestern.

The three-star prospect from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange has had his official visit scheduled for weeks. He booked it shortly after receiving an offer from the Wildcats on Oct. 31, while he was still committed to Marshall.

Could his decision to decommit open the door to a commitment to the Wildcats? We talked to Flakes to get the scoop on the same day that Northwestern coaches went down to Florida to visit him.