WildcatReport - Fleurima edges Petrucci in epic Northwestern commit battle

Fleurima edges Petrucci in epic Northwestern commit battle
Imagine being in Northwestern 2022 tight end commit Chris Petrucci’s shoes.
Not only did his previously undefeated Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South Hawks lose a heartbreaker on Friday night to Naperville Central, 31-30, on a blocked extra point. But the following morning he had to face Reggie Fleurima, a Central star and fellow Northwestern commit, at the Wildcats open spring practice.
Talk about a double-whammy. Lucky for Petrucci, Fleurima went easy on his probable future roommate in Evanston.
“It was a great game,” said Fleurima, whose Redhawks finished 6-0 with the win in the battle of unbeaten Illinois powerhouses. “I didn’t give him a hard time because I felt bad about it.”
He had reason to.
Naperville Central took its first lead of the game, 31-24, on a four-yard run by Jaden McGill with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Hawks responded by driving 80 yards – 45 on them on a catch by Petrucci – and pulled to within one point after Mike Sajenko came down with Rowan Keefe’s pass in the end zone with just 1:16 left.
Playing for overtime, Maine South coach Dave Inserra went for the PAT and the tie. But Central’s line overwhelmed Maine South’s and linebacker Shane Roth blocked the kick. An onside kick attempt by the Hawks failed, handing the win to Central in a game that was worthy of a Class 8A championship game.
Both teams came into the contest 5-0 and were ranked in the Illinois AP Top 10. Central came in at No. 4, Maine South No. 6.
Fleurima said it was a huge win for the entire Central program.
“It felt great, said Fleurima, a four-star wide receiver. “Maine South is a great football program with great coaches and great athletes who are really competitive. We lost to them a few years back in the quarterfinals and I had some of the kids from that team text me and tell me what it would mean to them if we won this game.
“Also, we just wanted to send the seniors and our head coach out on a high note and there was no better way to do it then winning a close battle like (that).”
The victory was the last game for retiring Central coach Mike Stine.
Petrucci, though, was proud of his team’s effort and kept the loss in perspective.
“Yeah, it was a tough way to go out, but I’d rather play a game like that and lose than go out and beat a sorry team by 40,” he said.
At least Petrucci got the better of his head-to-head matchup with Fleurima. The 6-foot-5 tight end caught six passes for 115 yards and the first touchdown of the game on a nine-yard catch. He also had a 30-yard reception.
Maine South, which held a 24-14 halftime lead, was led by Keefe, who had a monster night, completing 28 of 42 passes for 375 yards and two TDs.
Fleurima, playing against a defense that was designed to stop him, had a relatively quiet game, with three catches for “about 30 yards,” he said, including a 15-yarder. He also made three tackles on defense.
Central was led by quarterback Owen Prucha, who went 12 for 21 for 183 yards and two TDs passing, and running back Joey Dellumo, who finished with 92 yards and a score on the ground.
There are no playoffs in Illinois this year, but somehow, this one might have been even bigger.
At least it was for Fleurima and Petrucci, who won’t soon forget it.