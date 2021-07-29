On Friday at Northwestern, Davin Wydner will essentially be throwing for a scholarship offer.

The three-star quarterback from Cocoa (Fla.) is one of a handful of 2022 QB prospects who will travel to Evanston to work out for Mike Bajakian. If they are able to impress Northwestern’s second-year offensive coordinator, an offer could be coming.

That would be a dream come true for Wydner, a player who already thinks the Wildcat program is the “right fit” for him.