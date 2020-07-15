 WildcatReport - Four-star 2022 QB Angeli has a strong connection to NU's Bajakian
Four-star 2022 QB Angeli has a strong connection to NU's Bajakian

Steve Angeli
Steve Angeli (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian just offered four-star 2022 quarterback Steve Angeli about three weeks ago, on June 26. But the strength of their relationship far exceeds that timeframe.

Bajakian started recruiting Angeli last fall, when he was still coaching at Boston College. Their connection, however, goes a little deeper than that.

Angeli plays quarterback at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic. That's the same position Bajakian himself played at the same school almost 30 years ago.

Angeli says that their shared experience as a QB at the New Jersey powerhouse program creates a bond that makes their relationship stronger.

{{ article.author_name }}