Four-star 2022 WR Reggie Fleurima a top priority for Northwestern
Northwestern’s 2020 season, which included a Big Ten West championship and a VRBO Citrus Bowl victory over Auburn, proved that the Wildcats’ defense was elite.
The offense, however, was another story.
The Wildcats could use some playmakers, especially on the outside. Four-star wide receiver Reggie Fleurima is just such a player.
The No. 4 player in Illinois, Fleurima is a top priority for the 2022 class, and he feels like it.
“They’re showing me a lot of love,” said the Rivals250 standout from Naperville (Ill.) Central. “Northwestern is recruiting me harder than anyone.”
