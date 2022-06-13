 WildcatReport - Four-star DE Adepoju Adebawore still weighing options
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-13 07:47:44 -0500') }} football

Four-star DE Adepoju Adebawore still weighing options

Adepoju Adebawore took an official visit to Northwestern on May 13-15.
Adepoju Adebawore took an official visit to Northwestern on May 13-15. (@PjBawore)
Michael Fitzpatrick • WildcatReport
WildcatReport

Northwestern's already impressive 2023 recruiting class still has the chance to get a lot stronger.

One of the Cats' top remaining targets is edge rusher Adepoju Abebawore, who could become the fourth four-star defensive end in a Wildcats class that’s currently ranked fourth in the nation by Rivals.

If Adebawore’s name sounds familiar, that's because Adepoju's older brother, Adetomiwa, is one of the leaders and best players on Northwestern's defense heading into the 2022 season. Defensive line coach Marty Long would love nothing more than to be able to coach another Adebawore as he terrorizes opposing quarterbacks.

We caught up with Adebawore to see where things stand in his recruitment.


NORTHWESTERN'S 2023 CLASS: Commitments l Team Rankings l Official Visitors

