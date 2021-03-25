In the hope that the NCAA lifts the current recruiting dead period that runs through May 31, Northwestern is scheduling official visits for 2022 prospects during the month of June. It will be the first time since March of 2020 that the Wildcats have hosted visitors on their campus.

One of the program's first invitations went out to Anto Saka, a four-star prospect from Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield that they are recruiting as a defensive end.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pounder said that he can't wait to get on campus to check out the school's culture, and the Walter Athletic Center he has seen so many pictures and videos about.

He's already sold on the school's academics.

"If you're a true student-athlete, Northwestern is a place you have to consider," he said. "They have the best of both worlds: they're Top 10 nationally academically, and they have a Top 10 football program."