Four-star 2022 defensive end Joe Strickland said it was "crazy" to get an offer from Northwestern on Wednesday.

Why? In part, it's because Northwestern, he says, "is one of the best universities in the nation, or in the world." Plus, he knows that Northwestern doesn't give out a whole lot of offers, so he is confident that he is a recruiting priority for the Wildcats.

"Some programs offer every guy, so you don't know if you're a top guy or not," said the Rivals250 standout from Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit Prep. "With Northwestern, you don't have to worry about that."

Offer numbers bear Strickland out. The Wildcats have meted out 54 offers so far for the Class of 2022, according to the Rivals database, one of the lowest totals in the country. Other programs have doled out more than 300, according to Blair Sanderson of Rivals.