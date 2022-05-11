Northwestern is set to host an impressive list of 18 prospects for official visits this weekend. No position group among them is more impressive than defensive end, where the Wildcats will entertain four four-star visitors.

Mason Robinson is one of those prized DEs. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough has schools like Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon on his offer list.

Yet he's taking the first of his five allotted official visits to Northwestern. "I can't wait," said Robinson.

We talked to him about why.