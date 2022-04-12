Northwestern will certainly get its shot with four-star Ohio defensive end Michael Kilbane.

The four-star defensive end from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward just took a spring practice visit to Northwestern last Saturday to preview the facilities, talk with coaches and players, and to get an inside look at the program. Then, he'll come back for an official visit next month in May.

Kilbane emphasized the productive conversations he had during his visit over the weekend about the team's culture, and his fit with head coach Pat Fitzgerald, defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil and defensive line coach Marty Long.

"They really went out of their way to show me how I fit and where they see me," Kilbane said about the trio of conversations. "I really felt like it was a great experience. I got to see a school I have really high interest in."