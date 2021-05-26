As a recruiting dead period that has lasted for almost 15 months comes to a close at the end of the month, prospects around the country are looking to make the most out of their official visits in June.

One of those prospects is four-star defensive end Selah Brown of Louisville (Ky.) Male. His June itinerary will be jam-packed with trips to college campuses.

He’s got two official visits lined up, a third he is in the process of scheduling, and two schools in the hunt to land a fourth. Oh, and he’s also planning to throw an unofficial visit in there.

Get the latest on Brown, whose first official visit, on June 4-6, will be to Northwestern.