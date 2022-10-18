Northwestern got the news on Sunday that everyone was expecting but no one wanted to hear: four-star defensive end Ashton Porter decommitted from the 2023 class.

Porter’s decision was a foregone conclusion after he took an official visit to Michigan State the week before, but it was still a big blow for the Wildcats to lose one of what had been a record high of five four-star prospects in the class.

The fear among the Northwestern fan base was that Porter would be the first domino to fall and that more decommitments would soon follow, reactions to a Wildcat losing streak that has reached five games this season, and 11 of 12 over the last two years.

So we reached out to Dylan Senda, another four-star who was the first commitment of a Wildcats' class that is still ranked 26th in the nation after Porter's defection. The Michigan offensive lineman said that he is still "110+%” committed to Northwestern, and that he will continue to be, no matter how the rest of the season goes.