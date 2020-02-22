"A lot of coaches tell me that they see me playing the one and the two," said Bates. "I'm comfortable with either position, I think I'm a combo guard. Whatever they feel is best for the team and me is where I will be comfortable playing."

"I just have a deep passion for the game that really runs in the family. I feel like if I don't give my all, if I don't pour my heart into every game then I feel like I'm disrespecting the game. I want to have a dog mentality every time out there."

"When teams come out and play and see Piper on their schedule I can tell their energy is different," Bates told Rivals.com. "When I go and watch teams and go scout, I can tell from the way they play somebody else that they are up to play us. I really embrace it because I get good competition every night because I know somebody is coming in to try and stop me.

Bates has already seen Creighton (officially and unofficially), Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and Oklahoma and says that he's looking to set up an official visit with Northwestern. He discussed each program.



Creighton: "It's really a family atmosphere. Me and my family we feel really welcome. We feel like I'm a priority for them and that they are really interested for me to come to their school. It's a really good atmosphere to be in and I enjoy my time up there."

Kansas: "After the Texas Tech game we were there, me my dad one of my teammates and my brother. Coach (Bill) Self was doing media and coach (Norm) Roberts and (Fred) Quartlebaum they came and reiterated what they always say. That they are serious about me, that they want me and that they are offering me a scholarship. When I go up there it's sold out every game, it's a crazy atmosphere and it's different than watching on tv my whole life when I'm there at floor level."



Kansas State: "They tell me a lot of the same stuff that many of the other schools, such as Creighton, that they really want me to come to their school. They say that they really need a Kansas City guy. They just love the way I play and the way that I get after it every night. They just feel like what I can bring to the team that I could help them win more games in the Big 12, help them get deep in the NCAA Tournament and that they are recruiting me as hard as they can so I can help them win more games."

Missouri: "Cuonzo Martin has more of a, well I don't want to say it's a business like approach but he knows that there is more to the game than just basketball. He always talks about being grateful and showing gratitude all the time and really just being a good man. Me and my dad, that's how I've always been raised, so we love his pitch and what he always talks about. He's just a real guy. We rarely ever talk about basketball. He came to a game a couple of weeks ago, he's just a real good guy."

Northwestern: They just talk a lot and their coach Chris Collins focuses a lot on being able to develop me and get me better every year and really just win games. Coach (Emanuel) Dildy one of the assistants who is doing a lot of my recruiting, he's just on me. They got my guy Ty Berry already and they say they need me to be able to go into a hostile environment like Indiana or Michigan State and not back down from anybody and to really want to beat those teams. That's what they preach to me.

Oklahoma State: "(Mike Boynton) has more of a, and a lot of this is because he's closer to my age, it's like the relationship is totally different. There's less of an age gap so it's like where the relationship is like a regular conversation all the time. Of course they want me to be a Cowboy. They feel like I could really help them out and the recruiting class they have coming in now is pretty big. So they just want to keep that going."