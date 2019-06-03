Four-star WR Sullivan has Northwestern among his favorites
Collin Sullivan knows how to keep a secret.
The four-star 2020 wide receiver from Round Rock (Texas) says he has a has a short list of favorites that he is working from. But he has yet to release it publicly, so he doesn't want to reveal it quite yet.
He did, however, disclose one name on that list: Northwestern. He talks about why in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.
