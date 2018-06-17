Northwestern has built somewhat of a pipeline to Baltimore (Md.) Gilman over the years. Current Wildcats Alonzo Mayo and Jelani Roberts are both Gilman grads, and now the Wildcats have another Greyhound in their sights.

This weekend three-star Gilman tackle Zachary Franks was in Evanston on his official visit. Northwestern would like to land one more tackle for its 2019 class. Could the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Franks be that guy?

We talked to Franks after he returned from his visit to find out where the Wildcats stand.