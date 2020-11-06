WildcatReport - Fraud or For Real? Indiana, USC, BYU, West Virginia, Northwestern

Unlike the NFL, perceptions matter in college football. The won-loss record is important, but the overall feel of a program affects rankings, recruiting and coaching changes. We're here to look beyond the records and figure out who is for real and who isn't as the season progresses. MORE: Betting Man makes his Week 10 choices



1 - No. 13 Indiana (2-0)

Michael Penix Jr. (Mike Carter)

Farrell’s take: FOR REAL. I believe in Tom Allen and what’s he’s done with this Indiana team and they believe they can win. They can push to 3-0 with a win over Michigan and they will as I don’t have any faith in the Wolverines anymore. Gorney’s take: FRAUD. “Beating” Penn State thanks to poor calls at the end of the game after getting owned on the stat sheet and then beating Rutgers does not have me convinced yet. Allen is doing a fantastic job there but Michigan is much tougher and more physical than either of the Hoosiers’ opponent and could be faster at receiver, too. This is a huge test for Indiana and I don’t think the Hoosiers get it done, although the program is definitely improving.

2 - No. 20 USC (0-0)

Kedon Slovis (AP)

Farrell’s take: FOR REAL. I have a good feeling about this team with Kedon Slovis at the helm and a great group of offensive weapons. The defense will step up this season as well. They should lose one game max and keep Clay Helton safe. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. USC is thanking its lucky stars that it’s not opening the season against Alabama as originally scheduled and instead hosts Arizona State. This is definitely a winnable game, although QB Jayden Daniels is outstanding. The Trojans return almost everybody and there is a ton of talent across the board. Every time I get positive on USC, though, the Trojans find a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory but here’s to hoping that doesn’t happen again.

3 - No. 9 BYU (7-0)

Zach Wilson (AP)

Farrell’s take: FRAUD. Who have they played? I am just not buying in like I am on Cincinnati, who has dominated some good opponents. Zach Wilson is talented and all but until BYU beats Boise State, I’m not falling for it. And they will lose. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. I will admit BYU’s schedule has been on the lighter side, but Wilson could be playing himself into an early NFL Draft pick and this team is outstanding on both sides of the ball. The Cougars went to Houston and blew out a decent team and made it clear from the first snap that they were going to take out all other opponents. I disagree on the BYU-Boise State outcome: I like BYU to win and it will end the regular season undefeated.

4 - West Virginia (4-2)

Leddie Brown (AP)

Farrell’s take: FRAUD. They looked good last week against a Kansas State team I believed in but that was against a backup quarterback and at home. On the road, they struggle and they will be exposed with their remaining schedule. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. I’m not as confident on this pick because the schedule does get much tougher down the stretch, but West Virginia has a legitimate defense and some offensive weapons across the board. West Virginia battled Oklahoma State, but a loss to Texas Tech was a big worrying sign since the Red Raiders are not that good this season. Still, I do think West Virginia has the ability to go to Texas this weekend and not only keep the game close but maybe even win even though I think the Longhorns pull it out late.

5 - Northwestern (2-0)

Blake Gallagher (AP)