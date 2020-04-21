@WildcatReport

There are times in the pocket that a quarterback has to make a split-second decision, often under pressure, and have faith that his receiver will be where he is supposed to be to make a play. He has to be decisive and he has to have trust.

If his commitment is any indication, new Northwestern quarterback commit Brendan Sullivan has both of those qualities. In spades.

The three-star prospect from Davison (Mich.) received his offer from head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Friday and called him back within an hour to commit. Decisive.

And he did it without ever setting foot on Northwestern's campus or meeting any players or coaches face-to-face. Trust.

We went one-on-one with Sullivan to find out what makes this quarterback tick.