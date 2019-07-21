The 2018 Northwestern Wildcat defense was pretty good. Good enough to carry the team to the Big Ten West division championship, anyway.

The Wildcats defense may not have been statistically impressive – they finished eighth in total defense, allowing 390.9 yards per game – but as head coach Pat Fitzgerald likes to say, “stats are for losers.” The defense was successful because they were good against the run, stingy in the red zone and created plenty of turnovers.



Northwestern’s rushing defense was fourth-best in the Big Ten and 26th nationally at 129.6 yards per game. In the red zone, they were fourth in the conference in opponents’ scoring percentage (80%) and second in touchdown percentage (46%). They also created 26 turnovers, second-most in the league.



So, the question is, how does that defense go from good to great in 2019?



Chances are that any improvement will start with their two leaders – defensive end Joe Gaziano and middle linebacker Paddy Fisher. Both players are going into their third year as starters, have been elected as captains and earned All-Big Ten honors the last two seasons. They're also on several preseason All-America lists this season.



Fisher’s answer was a simple one. “Stick to the script,” he said at Big Ten Media Days on Friday. “Keep doing what we’ve been doing; keep trusting in each other and communicating.”



Fisher, a redshirt junior who has made more tackles (227) than another other player in the Big Ten over the last two years, stressed communication, discipline and fundamentals as the keys to any improvement by the Wildcats defense.



But at the same time, he understands that to play well is to play fast, and playing fast comes from “cutting it loose.”



“At times we played hesitant at point of attack; not running through and wrapping though tackles – especially me,” he said.



Gaziano, a fifth-year senior who ranks second in the conference with 16.5 career sacks, talked about many of the same ideas. But he pinpointed a specific area where the defense could improve. Not surprisingly it was about sacking the quarterback.



“Getting to the QB was a problem (last year),” he said. “We need to put offenses in disadvantaged situations – second- and third-and-long – and stop momentum.”



He’s got a point. The Wildcats finished 11th in the Big Ten in sacks last season, with just 24, or 1.7 per game. They also placed a lowly 76th in the nation in tackles for loss. The Cats will need to attack the backfield more effectively to limit the run and pressure the pass against the balanced offenses they will face in 2019.



And while Northwestern’s run defense was pretty good a year ago, Gaziano realizes that things can always be better.