Goode buys into Collins' vision on official visit

Cousins (left to right) Bennett Skowronek, Luke Goode and TJ Green. (Courtesy of Luke Goode)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins has a vision for his 2021 class and several big-time recruits are buying into it.

The latest is four-star, Top 100 wing Luke Goode, who took an official visit to Northwestern last week. The 6-foot-6, 185-pounder from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead was in Evanston for the fourth time this year and said that what stood out the most during his three days on campus was hearing Collins' plan for rebuilding his program around the 2021 class.

Well, that and seeing his cousins, Wildcat football players Bennett Skowronek and TJ Green.

Find out what Goode had to say about his visit and the story behind the "family picture" above in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

