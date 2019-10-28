@WildcatReport

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins has a vision for his 2021 class and several big-time recruits are buying into it.

The latest is four-star, Top 100 wing Luke Goode, who took an official visit to Northwestern last week. The 6-foot-6, 185-pounder from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead was in Evanston for the fourth time this year and said that what stood out the most during his three days on campus was hearing Collins' plan for rebuilding his program around the 2021 class.

Well, that and seeing his cousins, Wildcat football players Bennett Skowronek and TJ Green.

