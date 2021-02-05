Quarterback Peyton Ramsey was the best grad transfer in Northwestern history, leading the Wildcats to the 2020 Big Ten West championship. Now, the Wildcats are getting Ramsey's former teammate as a grad transfer for 2021.

His former middle school teammate, that is.

That's right, Ramsey and new Northwestern defensive tackle Jeremy Meiser were teammates on the Reading Middle School football team in Cincinnati about a decade ago. And while they went to different high schools and colleges, Ramsey's ringing endorsement of the Northwestern program is one of the reasons that Meiser chose to play in Evanston for his last year.

But the bigger reason Meiser is a Wildcat is more profound than that. Since he was a little kid, Meiser dreamed of playing on the big stage of the Big Ten, and he realized that this was his last chance to do so.

Get to know one of Northwestern's newest Wildcats.