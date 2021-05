Northwestern picked up a big addition to its special teams on Tuesday when Michigan State kicker Jack Olsen announced that he was transferring to Northwestern.

Olsen, a former U.S. Army All-American who was ranked as the No. 4 kicker in the nation in 2020 at Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, announced that he was entering the portal just last week. He had a lot of interest from schools with kicking scholarships available, but he reached out to only one school -- Northwestern -- even though the program didn't offer him a scholarship and he would have to be a preferred walkon.

Why would he do that? Olsen told WildcatReport it was a simple decision.