Northwestern struck gold with graduate transfer punter Jake Collins in 2018. Now the Wildcats are looking to repeat that formula by bringing in another grad transfer to battle for the punting job this season.

Punter Andrew David, who spent one year at Michigan and three at TCU, visited Evanston on Friday to check out the Wildcat program as a potential transfer destination. He had what he called "a great day with the staff at Northwestern!"

But to land the veteran punter, the Wildcats will have to beat out an old recruiting nemesis: Notre Dame.