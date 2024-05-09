Northwestern has its quarterback for 2024.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Thursday morning that former Vanderbilt and Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright has committed to Northwestern out of the transfer portal. Wright is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Wright figures to have the inside track for the starting job for the Wildcats. Junior Jack Lausch won the No. 1 job for coming out of spring practice, but he has been a running, Wildcat quarterback the last two seasons and has just 78 career passing yards.

The Wildcats were in the market for a transfer QB since the end of last season and the departure of starter Ben Bryant. It became more urgent after Brendan Sullivan entered the portal at the conclusion of spring practice.

"In the best interest of our entire team, the exploration of a transfer quarterback is something that we need to at least be active with and evaluate if there's the right fit out there," he said in an April 25 interview.