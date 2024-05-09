Grad transfer quarterback Mike Wright commits to Northwestern
Northwestern has its quarterback for 2024.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Thursday morning that former Vanderbilt and Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright has committed to Northwestern out of the transfer portal. Wright is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.
Wright figures to have the inside track for the starting job for the Wildcats. Junior Jack Lausch won the No. 1 job for coming out of spring practice, but he has been a running, Wildcat quarterback the last two seasons and has just 78 career passing yards.
The Wildcats were in the market for a transfer QB since the end of last season and the departure of starter Ben Bryant. It became more urgent after Brendan Sullivan entered the portal at the conclusion of spring practice.
"In the best interest of our entire team, the exploration of a transfer quarterback is something that we need to at least be active with and evaluate if there's the right fit out there," he said in an April 25 interview.
Wright is a veteran with four years of college football under his belt. He played at Mississippi State last season, appearing in all 12 games and starting three. He went 48-for-85 passing for 453 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. An athletic quarterback who should fit in nicely with new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan's system, he also rushed for 324 yards and three more scores.
Before Starkville, Wright played in 20 games at Vanderbilt across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. His best campaign was in 2022, when he started six games, splitting the role with AJ Swann. Wright put up 974 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions while piloting the Commodores to wins over Kentucky and Florida for the first time in nearly a decade. He also rushed for 517 yards and five more TDs that season.
Northwestern recruited Wright out of high school in 2020. He took an official visit to Evanston in December of 2019 but ultimately chose Vanderbilt.
Now, some four years later, the Wildcats finally landed him.