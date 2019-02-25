Northwestern released some difficult news on the day before the start of spring practice.

Rising senior superback Cameron Green, who led the Wildcats in touchdown catches last season, announced on Monday afternoon that he is retiring from football.

Green didn't cite an injury to himself in the statement he released on Twitter on Monday. Rather, it's is family's history of head injuries that is causing him to step away from the game.

“Unfortunately, due to concussion and head injuries within my family, I have chosen to step away from the game,” Green said. “Though the love of the game will be everlasting in me, the love for family and health overpowers all.”

Green's father, Mark Green, played running back at Notre Dame and then for the Chicago Bears from 1989-92.