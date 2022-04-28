Thomas Haugh picked up four offers in five days from April 11 to 15, and Northwestern was one of the schools to make a push for the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward.

Assistant director of basketball operations and former Northwestern player Bryant McIntosh was Haugh's point of contact, and he reached out after a tournament in Indianapolis to connect Haugh with head coach Chris Collins.

"[McIntosh] said that the head coach would call me in the evening, and they extended an offer to me," Haugh said. "It was truly a blessing."