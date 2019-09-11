@WildcatReport

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said during his press conference on Monday that he wouldn’t even bother trying to teach his players about Ed Tunnicliff, the hero of the 1949 Rose Bowl for the Wildcats who will serve as the honorary captain for Saturday’s matchup with UNLV at Ryan Field.

To him, it’s a waste of time.

“They don’t know who Walter Payton is, all right?” he said. He added that his players wouldn’t know Joe Montana or Jim McMahon, either – even thought the veteran Wildcats who spoke to the media a little bit later in the session refuted that notion.

Regardless of who knows what, we thought we’d teach a little Northwestern football history. Here are 10 interesting facts about the 1948 Wildcats, who are still the only team in school history to win the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 1, 1949.





1. They didn’t win the Big Ten: The Wildcats finished in second place in the Big Ten (then the Big Nine) in 1948, with a record of 8-2 (5-1). Michigan went 9-0 (6-0) to win the conference crown and, ironically, the national championship – despite not playing in a bowl game.

Conference rules prevented conference champions from playing in consecutive Rose Bowl games back in those days. Michigan went to Pasadena the year before, so this time, the Wildcats took the trip West instead.





2. They finished the season ranked 7th in the nation: Northwestern spent most of the season in the AP Top 10 in 1948 and were ranked as high as third in the country.

The Wildcats opened the season with back-to-back shutouts over UCLA and Purdue to earn a No. 3 ranking. They then rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat No. 8 Minnesota, 19–16, at Dyche Stadium and set up a showdown with No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines held just a 7-0 lead until late in the third quarter, but then scored three touchdowns on the next seven plays to claim a 28-0 win. The loss dropped Northwestern to 10th in the polls, but the Wildcats rebounded to win their next three games, over Syracuse, Ohio State and Wisconsin, to get back to eighth. They lost to No. 2 Notre Dame on the road, 12-7, and actually moved up a spot, to No. 7. They closed the regular season with a 20-7 win over Illinois.





3. Murakowski won the Silver Football: Northwestern star fullback Art Murakowski won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award as the MVP of the conference in ‘48. He ran for 622 yards on 119 carries that season – paltry numbers today, but impressive for that era – and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. He was Northwestern’s leading rusher and scorer.

In a post-season AP poll, Murakowski’s 91-yard interception return for a touchdown against Notre Dame tied with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Army’s Bobby Stuart as the most spectacular play of the season. Murakowski also excelled as a defensive back and is credited for making game-saving tackles against Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Murakowski is one of just five Wildcats in history to win the Silver Football, along with Tim Lowry (1925), Otto Graham (1943), Mike Adamle (1970) and Lee Gissandaner (1992).





4. They had two All-Americans: The Wildcats had two players who were named both All-Big Ten and All-America that season: Murakowski (see above) and center Alex Sarkisian.

Sarkisian is the lone member of the 1949 team in the College Football Hall of Fame, having been elected in 1998. He and Murakowski are both enshrined in Northwestern’s Hall of Fame.

Both men were also NFL draft picks: Sarkisian was an 11th-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1947 (he opted to stay in school), while Murakowski was chosen in the third round in both 1950 and 1951 by the Detroit Lions.