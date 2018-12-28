The first installment in a series previewing Northwestern's matchup with Utah in the Holiday Bowl.

No. 22 Northwestern (8-5, 8-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 17 Utah (9-4, 6-4 Pac-12)

What: Holiday Bowl

Place: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Line: Northwestern +7

Date: Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

Time: 6:00 CST

TV: FS1

Previous meetings: 1927: NU 13-6… 1981: UU 42-0

Last week: Northwestern hung tough with No. 6 Ohio State in the first and third quarters of the Big Ten Championship game, but gave up too many passing yards in a 45-24 loss. Utah lost to No. 9 Washington for the second time in a 10-3 loss in the Pac-12 Championship game.



