Hollis down to three as decision day approaches
Garnett Hollis has set his decision date, and, with two official visits already in the books, he is narrowing down his choices.
The three-star cornerback from Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy once had a Top 5, but he is now down to three schools: Northwestern, Purdue and Vanderbilt.
After taking official visits to both Northwestern and Purdue, Hollis has just one remaining on his schedule, to Vanderbilt this weekend. Then, it will be time to make a decision, as he plans to announce his verbal commitment on his birthday, June 22.
WildcatReport talked to Hollis to get his breakdown of his final three choices in this premium recruiting story.
