EVANSTON-Home teams have won 60 percent of the last 10,000 games in FBS college football, according to Sports Algorithm Research.

Northwestern will put that statistical trend to the test this year.

Northwestern is 0-3 at Ryan Field this season heading into their home game against Nebraska on Saturday. The Wildcats have lost to Duke, Akron and Michigan on their home turf, with all three of the losses coming after they blew early leads.

So even if they win the remainder of their four home games - games that include matchups with No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 15 Wisconsin - the Wildcats will fall short of that historical benchmark.



The pain of laying a goose egg at home has been dulled by the fact that the Wildcats are unbeaten on the road. They are 2-0 away from Evanston after upsetting No. 20 Michigan State 29-19 in East Lansing last weekend. Their other road win was the season opener at Purdue on Aug. 30.

Defensive end Joe Gaziano doesn’t really have an explanation for the home-and-away disparity. He chalks it up to chance.

“It’s been weird because you expect to play better at home, in front of your home crowd, but for us that hasn’t been the case,” the junior said at Monday’s press conference. “But I think just kind of the way the dice have rolled this year. But we need to step up for sure in front of our fans and give them something to cheer for. We haven’t been able to do that yet.

“For us, it’s a matter of being comfortable in our home stadium and protecting our turf,” he said. “We know we’re capable of it, it’s just bringing that performance in our home stadium.”

Northwestern does everything it can to keep the players’ routines the same, whether they are at home or on the road. They stay in a hotel the night before a home game, just as they would on the road, and they have the same meeting and meal schedule, regardless of the venue.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald thinks that the students’ late arrival may play a role in their Ryan Field blues. Northwestern uses a quarter system, so students didn’t start classes this year until Sept. 27. They missed the first two home games and were only in attendance for the Michigan game on Sept. 29.