How an Alabama kid who was once committed to Tennessee wound up a Wildcat
Jordan Mosley was a Tennessee commitment just over two weeks ago. He got his offer from Northwestern just last week and committed on Sunday. This morning, he signed his national letter of intent with the Wildcats.
Talk about an accelerated process. After being a Volunteer for seven months, he became a Wildcat in the span of seven days.
Ask the three-star wide receiver from Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen if he ever thought he’d wind up at Northwestern and he doesn’t just say no. He raises his voice and you can almost hear his head shaking over the phone.
“No way!” he said. “It’s kind of surreal.”
Indeed. Mosley never visited Northwestern. He didn’t really follow the team or know very much about the school. He’s never even seen snow.
So we talked to him about how a kid from Alabama who was once committed to Tennessee wound up in Evanston.
play·mak·er /ˈplāˌmākər/@Jmosley_7 is a 'Cat 🏈#GoCats | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/U0KTo7paF4— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) February 3, 2021
