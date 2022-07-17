How four-star TE Chico Holt became a Wildcat
Think about Chico Holt's options when he committed to Northwestern on June 23.
He had an offer from Texas, the home-state school and a college football blueblood. He took an official visit to Michigan, the Big Ten champion that played in the College Football Playoff last season. He took another one to Wisconsin, a program that has had two tight ends drafted over the last four years.
Yet he picked a Wildcat program that finished 3-9 and had the 125th-ranked scoring offense in the nation in 2021.
We talked to him about why.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news