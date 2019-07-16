@WildcatReport

Expectations were high that Northwestern's 2020 class would be the best of head coach Pat Fitzgerald's career. With a stunning new practice facility to sell and a shiny new Big Ten West championship trophy to show off, many figured that the Wildcats would experience a recruiting bump. Now, thanks to a Northwestern fan on Twitter, we have some empirical evidence that shows us just how big that bump has been. @pandafitzjersey's tweet on Monday compared all of Fitzgerald's classes in terms of offers from other Big Ten programs. He found that this 2020 class, which now has 15 commitments, has already collected 55 offers from other conference schools. That's 31% more than the next-highest class, just last year, which had 38. And remember, it's only July, and the Wildcats will add more commits before the class is wrapped up next February. Assuming that those additions will have Big Ten offers, that number should still climb. The bottom line is that Northwestern is beating conference foes more than it ever has in recruiting.

According to @Rivals offer database, NU football’s 15 commits in the 2020 recruiting class have 55 other Big Ten offers. The next highest number for a full class under Fitz is 38, and the 2008 class only had 7! pic.twitter.com/wUkB2wPqVX — Dave (@pandafitzjersey) July 15, 2019

Measuring the number of other offers a recruit has is perhaps the best way to determine the value of a player and, eventually, a class. Fans can argue about Rivals star ratings and team rankings endlessly (and often do on our message boards). An offer from a Big Ten school, however, carries a lot more weight in many people's minds than an evaluation from a recruiting expert. Coaches' jobs depend on how well they identify and evaluate talent, and the number of other major offers is as good an indicator as any of just how good that player is in other coaches' eyes. Let's take a look at the graphics @pandafitzjersey put together in his tweet.



The table above displays all of the offers collected by Northwestern commits in each class. The lowest-ranked class is Fitzgerald's second group, in 2008, which had just seven other Big Ten offers spread among its 20 commitments. That's a long way from this year's 55. Just two other classes, 2014 and 2019, had more than 30 other Big Ten offers. We also learn that the Wildcats stole more recruits from Indiana (57) than any other conference program over the last 14 classes. Purdue and Illinois are next, with 45. Not surprisingly, Ohio State lost the lowest number to NU, just seven.

