On the surface, Northwestern flipping Brendan Zurbrugg from Syracuse seemed straightforward.

The quarterback from Alliance (Ohio) committed to Syracuse on June 18, and then switched his commitment to Northwestern on Monday, exactly one day after the Orange accepted a commitment from another quarterback.

But while the commitment of Jakhari Williams to the Orange could have played a role in Zurbrugg's decision, there was much more to it than that. The Wildcats had continued to recruit Zurbrugg, and, unbeknownst to almost anyone outside of the Northwestern program, brought him in for a solo official visit to Evanston on June 23-25.

It was on Northwestern's campus that Zurbrugg realized that the program was "the perfect fit." He wound up committing to the Wildcats the next day.

