Hull steals the show in Northwestern's romp over Ohio

EVANSTON-All eyes were on Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski making his first career start on Saturday.

But running back Evan Hull wound up stealing the spotlight.

Hull ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a business-like 35-6 win over Ohio at Ryan Field.

Coming off of bitter loss to Duke last week, it was exactly what the Cats needed to even their record to 2-2 before opening Big Ten West play at Nebraska next Saturday. It wasn't always pretty, but the Wildcats ran for 373 yards and missed a shutout only when Ohio's Armani Rogers scored on a 55-yard run on the last play of the game.

In short, they did what a Big Ten team is supposed to do to an opponent from the Mid-American Conference.

Hull made some history in the first quarter, when he took a handoff straight up the middle, bounced it to the outside and streaked down the right sideline for a 90-yard TD, tied for the third-longest run in Northwestern history. That score was Hull’s second of the game and gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

With Northwestern’s running game running all over Ohio, the Wildcats didn’t ask very much of Hilinski, who looked comfortable and in control in his first career start. For the most part, the transfer from South Carolina took what the defense gave him, dumping the ball off underneath to open receivers.

He finished the game 12-of-20 for 88 yards and didn't turn the ball over. Coming a week after Hunter Johnson's four-turnover performance, it was a welcome change for the Wildcats.

Hilinski made a couple of impressive throws to show off his arm strength, and he threw the ball away when things weren’t there. He also missed a couple targets. Unlike Johnson, Hilinski had the luxury of operating with a lead for most of the game, as well as a prolific ground game that’s always a new quarterback’s best friend.

Hilinski’s one whoops moment came in the second quarter, when a throw to Malik Washington in the flat deep in his own territory got tipped and wound up in the arms of Jett Elad at the 8-yard line. Luckily, NU averted disaster when Elad dropped what would have been a certain pick-6.

Northwestern’s defense, meanwhile, gave up some yards early but then settled down, often letting the Bobcats make mistakes to sabotage their own drives. The Wildcats had four sacks of Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke and generated three takeaways, while limiting Ohio to just 3-of-13 on third downs.

But the Wildcats also missed their share of open-field tackles, a recurring issue that has plagued them all season.

Rourke wound up 20-for-29 passing for 166 yards, with one interception and no touchdowns. Rogers led the Bobcats with 68 rushing yards, 55 on one play.