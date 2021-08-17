Hunter Johnson named starting quarterback for Northwestern

The Northwestern news came fast and furious on Tuesday.

Just moments after the program announced that that star running back Cam Porter was out for the season, head coach Pat Fitzgerald shocked everyone by naming Hunter Johnson as the starting quarterback for the Wildcats' season opener.

The fact that Johnson, a fifth-year senior and transfer from Clemson, was named the starter was less surprising than the fact that Fitzgerald elected to name his starting QB more than three weeks before the season opener. The Wildcats' head man had said several times previously that the media would have to wait until the first team trotted onto the field on Sept. 3 to take on Michigan State to know his identity.

But Fitzgerald did an about-face and ended the drama and incessant speculation on Tuesday, after practice. Johnson won the starting job over Ryan Hilinski, the transfer from South Carolina who just arrived in Evanston in April, as well as fellow fifth-year senior Andrew Marty.

Johnson had been getting first-team reps throughout fall camp and had separated himself enough for Fitzgerald to be confident that he was "the guy." Several reports out of Evanston said that he looked sharp in scrimmages and was a much different quarterback than the one fans saw in 2019, when he also started the season opener.

That's certainly good news, as Johnson struggled throughout a disastrous 3-9 2019 season, eventually losing his starting role to backup Aidan Smith. He appeared in six games with five starts that season, completing less than 50% of his passes for 432 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions. He also rushed for 64 yards and another TD.

Those are certainly not the numbers that engender confidence in a starting quarterback. But Johnson also struggled off the field that season; his ascension came shortly after his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and began treatments. No one knows how much that weighted on him and affected the former five-star prospect's performance.