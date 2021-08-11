Hunter Johnson ready to rewrite his story in 2021

Outside expectations placed on players aren't always fair. Before Clemson transfer and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson even played a snap at Northwestern, Wildcat fans had visions of the next Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence dancing through their minds.

Things didn't end up going that way for Johnson in 2019. He started the season opener at Stanford and his second pass attempt as a Wildcat was picked off, setting the tone for what would go on to be a brutal year for Johnson, and the Cats' offense as a whole. In total, he played in six games, completing 46.3% of his passes for 432 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

The Hunter Johnson that talked to the media on Monday afternoon is a lot different than the one that took the field in Palo Alto a little less than two years ago, or even the one that appeared in just two games and didn't attempt a pass last season. And that's a good thing.

"I think I've matured a lot, gone through a lot," he said. "I've learned a lot from personal experiences, learned a lot from football experiences. I think I'm mentally a lot stronger than I was."

In addition to being in a better spot mentally, Johnson finally has some stability at offensive coordinator. Since starting his high school career nine years ago, the redshirt senior has had to deal with seven different offensive coordinators. He's now entering year two in Mike Bajakian's system and feeling more confident than ever.

"It's been great having a year under my belt with Coach Jake," Johnson said. "Last year, with COVID and getting shut down, we were really able to hammer down on some of the meeting time because we weren't able to do as much physical, so that was a big time for me to sink in and learn. I'm definitely feeling more confident heading into this year."

Bajakian has noticed the increased comfort that Johnson feels this season. The second-year offensive coordinator said that Johnson has taken major strides to become more proficient mentally and physically than he was at this time last year.

Johnson has also graduated and is now working on his Master’s. He said that now that he has his degree in hand, he doesn't have to worry about school as much as he did in the past and can put an increased focus on football.

The mental aspect of the game was Johnson's biggest problem in 2019, he's always had incredible arm talent.

"Physically, I throw a great ball," Johnson said. "I always have been able to spin a football."