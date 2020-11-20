WildcatReport - If I Were A Betting Man: Week 12 picks

Dear Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour and Ohio State lead team physician Dr. Jim Borchers,

Thank you for co-chairing the Big Ten’s task force that ultimately swayed the league’s presidents and chancellors to reverse course and have a football season this fall. Without your hard work in August and September, we would have missed out on what has already been a season of amazing Big Ten storylines:

** Indiana is undefeated and in the top 10 with a 4-0 start that included one of the most incredible finishes in instant-replay history.

** Northwestern has had a tremendous bounce back after last year’s 3-9 disaster that snapped a string of four straight winning Big Ten records. The Wildcats are 4-0 with a stifling defense and have a marquee showdown with Wisconsin this week.

** Speaking of Wisconsin. How wild has its fall been? Freshman Graham Mertz enters with heavy expectations as the program’s highest-rated QB of the Rivals era, blows those out of the water with a five-touchdown debut, then gets COVID-19. The program is shut down, practices on and off, then returns to action at The Big House and annihilates Michigan.

** Ah, yes. Michigan. Jim Harbaugh was not on the hot seat before the season started. Now, podcasts from coast to coast are debating the Wolverines’ next head man after the team has looked lifeless in losses to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin. Couple that with Penn State’s stunning 0-4 start, which has James Franklin looking up at Greg Schiano in the Big Ten East standings, and it is (mostly) a bad time to be a blueblood in the Big Ten.

** The bluest blueblood, however, (dressed in scarlet and gray) is looking as blue as ever. Ohio State QB Justin Fields has 11 touchdowns and 11 incomplete passes and could just bring the Heisman back to the Big Ten for the first time since 2006.

There are others, such as P.J. Fleck’s flop after Minnesota’s breakthrough season, Maryland’s improbable revival behind Tua Tagovailoa’s kid brother and Nebraska’s constant uphill struggle, but those are the high points.

So thank you again, Ms. Barbour and Dr. Borchers, for without your hard work and (mostly) successful protocols that have been put in place, the college football world would be much worse off.

Sincerely,

Betting Man, on behalf of college football fans everywhere

This week, we welcome in a guest picker from the Rivals deep stable of Big Ten publishers, as Sean Callahan from HuskersOnline.com lends his expertise after seeing Nebraska face both Ohio State and Northwestern this year. And due to our two Big 12 games, South-Central recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman returns to represent the analysts and seeks to recapture his betting magic from 2019.

Off we go.

Spreads are from Covers.com. All games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted and times are ET.