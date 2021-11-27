Illinois buries Northwestern to reclaim The Hat

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his players talked this week about how much the rivalry against Illinois and the Land of Lincoln Trophy meant to the program, and how they wanted to send the Wildcat seniors out the right way after a disappointing season.

They talked the talk, but on Saturday, they didn’t walk to the walk.

The Wildcats were no-shows that didn’t look remotely interested in competing from the opening kickoff as they were embarrassed by their in-state rivals, 47-14. It was Illinois’ first win over the Wildcats since 2014 and its largest margin of victory in the series since a 63-14 win over the winless Wildcats in 1989.

Illinois jumped all over the catatonic Cats from the opening whistle to end this one early. They built up a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter after scoring four touchdowns in less than minutes to blow the game open. Illinois led 37-7 at halftime, the most the Illini have scored in a half since 2000.

The loss dropped Northwestern to 3-9 on the season. More importantly, the Wildcats lost the coveted Hat trophy and snapped a record six-game winning streak against the Illini.

This season marks the second time in three years that Northwestern went from first to worst in the Big Ten West. The Wildcats finished with a 1-8 division record after winning the West title a year ago. The same thing happened in 2019, a year after another West division crown in 2018.

Fitzgerald needs to put a stop to this every-other-year rollercoaster his program has been riding. But he’s got a lot of problems to fix to rebound next season.

The signs were there early that it was going to be another long day for the Wildcats. Brandon Peters hit Isaiah Williams for 25 yards right over the middle on the first play, though Illinois ended up punting on their first possession.

But the dumpster fire was ignited on Northwestern’s second possession, when Andrew Marty dropped back to pass and let the ball just slip out of his hand. He didn’t get hit or even brushed on the play, but Illinois’ Isaiah Gay recovered the fumble at the NU 8. Daniel Barker ran it in on the next play for a 7-0 Illini lead.

On Marty’s next pass attempt, he fumbled the snap and was sacked for an 11-yard loss as NU wound up punting. On the ensuing Illinois possession, AJ Hampton bit on a pump fake and Peters hit a wide-open Williams down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.





